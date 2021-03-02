The end of this unique season had an option that typically isn't available to seniors.

Because the NCAA allowed this season to essentially be a free year, every player is eligible to return next fall without losing any of their eligibility. That includes the senior class, which can return to their prospective schools for an additional season.

That led to some difficult decisions across the country as players mulled their options on whether to return or move onto the next stages of their careers on the field or lives away from it. That was no different in Morgantown.

We examine the seniors that elected to return and what their impact could be on the 2021 season.