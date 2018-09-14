The crop of in-state high school football players for the class of 2021 could end up being an historic one in West Virginia.

And that’s saying something considering the current group has reached new heights with three players rated inside the Rivals250 including a five-star in Huntington offensive tackle Darnell Wright who's rated as the No. 4 prospect nationally.

The others are Spring Valley offensive lineman Doug Nester at No. 145 and Parkersburg tight end Brenton Strange at No. 212.

But still with three full-years left at the high school level, the current crop of sophomores could be the best to come through in a recent wave of talent coming out of the Mountain State.

At least at the top of the class and three of them already hold offers from West Virginia.