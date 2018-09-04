Fairmont Senior forward Jalen Bridges already had seen his recruitment take off some even prior to making the decision to reclassify to the 2020 class but now the process has been put into overdrive.

Punctuated by his most recent offer from his home-state West Virginia.

Bridges, 6-foot-7, 180-pounds, was already over 20 scholarship offers with Penn State, Marshall, Ohio, Tulane and others in the picture but the offer from the Mountaineers is one that caught him off guard.