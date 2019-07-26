In-state kicker Parris commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football
West Virginia has landed an in-state prospect when Bluefield (W.Va.) kicker Kaulin Parris announced his pledge in favor of the Mountaineers.
Parris earned an opportunity to kick for Neal Brown and company after an impressive performance at the Mountaineers camp in June. He referred to it as a ‘dream come true.’
“They told me they liked what they saw but they wanted to see me kick in person,” he said at the time. “It doesn’t seem real right now.”
Last season he connected on 6-6 field goal attempts with a long of 43, as well as 69/71 point after touchdowns and hit a total of 39 of his 67 kickoffs for touchbacks.
The one-time soccer player has been kicking since his ninth grade season and has drawn interest from college coaches due to his size at 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, and the strength of his leg. He could handle multiple facets on special teams at the college level and is being recruited as a combo specialist.
Parris also held preferred walk on offers from Virginia Tech and a number of other programs. He is the second kicker to commit to the Mountaineers football program in the 2020 cycle after Cumberland (Md.) Fort Hill specialist Danny King.
