West Virginia has landed an in-state prospect when Bluefield (W.Va.) kicker Kaulin Parris announced his pledge in favor of the Mountaineers.

Parris earned an opportunity to kick for Neal Brown and company after an impressive performance at the Mountaineers camp in June. He referred to it as a ‘dream come true.’

“They told me they liked what they saw but they wanted to see me kick in person,” he said at the time. “It doesn’t seem real right now.”