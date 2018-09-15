Bluefield (W.Va.) offensive lineman Mason Walker didn’t even think about the prospects of playing college football at any level until receiving his first scholarship offer in the spring.

Now he has even more decisions to sort through after West Virginia, a program at the highest level, has jumped into the mix.

Walker, 6-foot-7, 265-pounds, has collected scholarships from Fairmont State, Morehead State, Concord, West Liberty, Urbana and the Apprentice School but things got a little more interesting when his home-state Mountaineers extended a preferred walk-on opportunity to the senior.