Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive lineman Zach Williamson is recovering from an injury but was cleared in time to compete in front of the West Virginia coaches at the annual big-man camp.

Williamson, 6-foot-6, 270-pounds, was admittedly a little rusty during the course of the drill work as he recovers from a leg injury which cost him six months but it was still was refreshing for him to be back on the field and working with the Mountaineers coaches.