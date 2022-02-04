In-state WR Clement makes the call for West Virginia

Clement, 6-foot-2, 190-pounds, received a late push from the Big 12 Conference program with head coach Neal Brown first stopping by his school on the Friday before the dead period. And things quickly building from there.

Things came together rather quickly with Martinsburg (W.Va.) wide receiver Hudson Clement and the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

While the program had been in touch prior, that late effort helped Clement realize that the head man was sincere in his pursuit to get him to Morgantown.

“I felt like he was really genuine and they really wanted me to go there,” he said.

Clement had already been to Findlay for two days, then Concord Friday and Saturday but made the decision to drive up to Morgantown for an unofficial visit on the Sunday before the dead period. That experience was enough to seal the deal as the talented pass catcher was able to see it all.

“The visit was great. The facilities were great. I got to meet a lot of the coaches. And then I put that grey uniform on and the white helmet and I was ready to go,” he said.

The in-state prospect is coming off a stat-filled 2022 season with 1,714 receiving yards on 89 catches to go along with 23 touchdowns. In total, Clement scored 30 total touchdowns and was named the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year in the process. That included scoring eight touchdowns in the leading the Bulldogs to a victory in the to the AAA State Championship game.

Along with West Virginia, Clement visited several Division 2 programs such as Shepherd, Frostburg, Kutztown, Concord and Findlay as well as stops at Marshall and James Madison. His parents are from the state of Michigan and admitted that he grew up thinking about those schools until he went to a West Virginia game and saw all the pageantry associated with it.

“The mascot, the rifle, Country Roads, all of it,” he said.

Clement is slated to start his career in the wide receiver room and the plan is to add more weight and prepare him to compete for time at that spot.

Clement will enroll at West Virginia this summer and is excited to showcase what he can do in order to earn playing time with the Mountaineers.

“I’m real excited to get to Morgantown and get to work,” he said. “It won’t be easy but I’m ready!”