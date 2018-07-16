Now understand, it’s a depth chart in the middle of July.

A West Virginia depth chart sans newcomers for the most part and created with the bulk of the roster that was already on campus throughout the course of the spring. A depth chart that for all intents and purposes was likely created just to fill the space in the media guide.

A depth chart that hasn’t included a single minute of what will unfold during fall camp nor any position battles that are yet to play out either during the month of August.

But it is a depth chart. I'm not going to stress the importance of it, as I've already clearly shown but it is something to work off of moving forward.

So now that all of that is understand, let’s take a look at it.

VIEW THE DEPTH CHART