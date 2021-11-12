Inside the rankings: West Virginia football 2022 class
West Virginia has 18 commitments in the 2022 recruiting class so far and is currently ranked 23rd nationally. WVSports.com take a closer look at the recruiting rankings and how each recruit factors into the team total on Rivals.com.
How does Rivals.com come up with their point system for the rankings? We look at that as well as where the Mountaineers got to where they've already gotten.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news