Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-24 03:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside the recruiting rankings for the Syracuse starters: Offense

Ty7kv6lybsyv7b9hfbtq
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia will play Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl and ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the Rivals.com recruiting rankings for the Orange to see how their players stack up against the Mountaineers.

We will look at the breakdown position by position on the offensive side of the ball.


QUARTERBACK:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}