Which players have moved positions? Who's battling at certain spots? Newcomers that have emerged and break downs on how positions will be utilized are just a few of the items included in this weekly feature.

--Inside linebackers and special teams coach Blake Seiler has been very impressed with redshirt senior Quondarius Qualls at bandit and his adjustment after coming over from defensive end in the spring. He’s a natural pass rusher with twitch and explosiveness and has been the biggest surprise for Seiler at his positions. He has done well when asked to drop and while he won’t be playing with his hand on the ground he brings an element of getting after the quarterback off the edge. Seiler actually recruited him out of high school and made a special trip down to see him because he stood out with how he was all over the place and played so hard at a fast pace.





--Outside linebackers coach Al Pogue revealed that true freshman Tykee Smith has been moved to safety from SPEAR to safety yesterday and Dante Bonamico has moved from safety to SPEAR. He said Smith is a natural fit for the safety spot who has great cover skills, can change direction well and is going to be a big-time player. He has also done a great job at grasping the concept for what the defense wants to do.





--The changes to the kickoff with not allowing wedges or two-man shoulder to shoulder in the backend does switch some things up when it comes to the return teams. That means they have to change techniques and find ways to get players singled up one-on-one. A total of 80-percent of the return schemes had some aspect of that in it before so it changes some of the things such as needing more athletic players that can pick up blocks in space. They’ve been looking at a lot of different things right now to address it but you’re not altering the whole scheme just how the block is made. Seiler believes it will create some issues with the return teams but with the coverage teams as well.





--Defensive line coach Lesley will absolutely be playing both freshmen in at least four games this fall. Both are playing nose guard right now because it’s the easiest spot to learn in regards to responsibilities but he admitted that down the road there could be some positional flexibility for Jalen Thornton while Jordan Jefferson is going to remain there throughout his entire career. Lesley believes it is a total disservice to any freshman if you don’t get them game reps, that could only mean ten snaps spread out between four games or it could mean more but there is no substitute for experience.





