Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 03:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Jackson impressed with game-day experience for Gold-Blue game

Rcy1ielfhny4eclleeag
Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Washington (D.C.) H.D. Woodson athlete Teylor Jackson had already been to West Virginia for a junior day earlier this year but his most recent stop was different.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}