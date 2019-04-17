Jackson impressed with game-day experience for Gold-Blue game
Washington (D.C.) H.D. Woodson athlete Teylor Jackson had already been to West Virginia for a junior day earlier this year but his most recent stop was different.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news