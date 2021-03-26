WVSports - Jackson Wolf, West Virginia shut out Kansas 11-0

Jackson Wolf ascended the mound Friday night looking to open Big 12 play with a step in the right direction.

Things could not have gone much better for the senior left-hander. Over 7 ⅓ innings of work, he struck out eight Kansas batters, helping the Mountaineers claim an 11-0 shutout victory.

"I was able to throw every one of my pitches for a strike," Wolf said. "Fastball was coming out of the hand good, slider was really working as well. That was mainly the one-two punch tonight, but I threw some really good changeups as well."

First baseman Hudson Byorick woke up the Mountaineers’ offense in the bottom of the second inning by connecting on a pitch for a solo home run, putting West Virginia on the board first. The homer was Byorick’s first at WVU after transferring from Wofford this offseason.

Four batters later, an RBI single off the bat of left fielder Braden Barry added the Mountaineers’ second run of the night.

On the mound, Wolf continued to coast through the Jayhawk lineup, striking out three before surrendering his first hit in the fourth inning. The baserunner proved fruitless for Kansas as, following a walk, Wolf ended the inning by forcing a ground out.

West Virginia outfielder Victor Scott plated an insurance run in the fifth inning, scoring Austin Davis on a fielder’s choice. Davis added another in the sixth, which was quickly followed up by two more runs, pushing the Mountaineers’ lead to 6-0.

West Virginia added four more runs in the seventh, extending the lead to 10-0.

Wolf pitched into the eighth inning before being pulled after allowing two runners on base. He threw 98 total pitches on the night.

"We needed that really badly," acting head coach Steve Sabins said of Wolf's outing. "I don't know the exact stat, but I think that was our first our second quality start of the year. We're 17 games in, I don't think we've had a starter go six innings.

"That was a really, really great start for us, especially (with the) double header tomorrow. To be able to save some bullpen arms and keep some of your best relievers fresh for tomorrow, that's massive."

Skylar Gonzalez came on to relieve Wolf and retired the two batters he faced, keeping the shutout intact. The Mountaineers added their 11th run of the game in the bottom half of the inning, entering the final frame possessing an 11-0 advantage.

The Mountaineers brought in junior Beau Lowery in to close the game, getting the job done without allowing any runs to come across and cementing the 11-0 win.

Offensively, every player in West Virginia’s starting lineup tallied a hit. Byorick and designated hitter Paul McIntosh each connected for a home run.

Davis finished the night going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three runs scored.

Up Next: West Virginia (9-8) plays a double-header against the Jayhawks (13-7) on Saturday, with games slated to begin at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.