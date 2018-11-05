SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Gary Jennings didn’t really practice all week but that didn’t stop him from making perhaps one of the biggest plays of the season for West Virginia.

“I’m always ready,” the senior said.

Granted it wouldn’t have mattered without the subsequent successful two-point conversion but that attempt wouldn’t have been possible without the 33-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-point game.

A nice chicken or egg type situation for the Mountaineers with their Big 12 championship aspirations hanging in the balance with only 23 seconds left in the game trailing 41-34 at the Texas 33.

West Virginia had dialed up a play that they believed could get Jennings deep but there was still the whole issue of executing it in order to make it happen. The senior had only one catch for seven yards prior to that and missed Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices before getting a limited walk-through in.

The play called for Grier in the shotgun flanked by Martell Pettaway and a brief hesitation of play action caused the Texas defensive backs to hold for a count.

That was made possible by the fact that the Mountaineers had been able to effectively run the football on the drive and even with a ticking fourth quarter clock, the threat of popping a run for a chunk of yards affected the defense.

That along with an excellent release off the line of scrimmage allowed Jennings to get some separation. The Longhorns played man in a two-high look and the release from Jennings allowed him to get inside his man and then beat the safety over the top toward the end zone.

Grier recognized this and launched an unorthodox ball, almost jumping off his left foot, that was perfect tear drop heading to the back of the end zone.

“I was pretty confident that was going to be where Gary could get it and be in-bounds,” he said.

“I did feel some space running out but I tried to get a foot down,” Jennings added.

Turns out there was just enough room.

The pass sailed directly over the left shoulder into the running arms of Jennings who was able to get his foot down in the back of the end zone for six.

It was a perfect play, at the perfect time between two players that have had a lot of practice.

“It was just Will and Gary making a phenomenal play,” coordinator Jake Spavital said.

Phenomenal it was and something that is a testament to the connection between the two.

Lost in the celebration was the fact that there was still work to do, so almost as equally impressive as the catch itself was the fact that the Mountaineers were able to quickly put it behind them and get in position to set up the eventual game-winning two-point play.

“We had to execute one more play to win the game,” Grier said.

That they did, but it wouldn’t have been possible without what Jennings and Grier did before and the Mountaineers leave Austin with a 42-41 win and Big 12 Championship dreams.