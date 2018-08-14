Football is a funny game sometimes and for Gary Jennings last season was just that in one department.

The then junior wide receiver hauled in 97 passes for the Mountaineers in a breakout campaign topping the team in both that as well as yardage.

His total number of grabs are good enough for the fifth best campaign of all-time in program history. His yardage total of 1,096 also isn’t far behind some of the great years at West Virginia playing the position falling as the sixth-best in the gold and blue.

But it’s another area that sticks out about his year.