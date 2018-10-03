Jennings has plan, focus moving forward with WVU in the mix
Highland Springs (Va.) wide receiver Ali Jennings has a plan for how he wants his recruitment to unfold.
And time is ticking.
Jennings, 6-foot-2, 186-pounds, hopes to have all of his visits wrapped up by the time December rolls around in order to sign his letter of intent with the school he selects as well as enroll in time for the spring semester.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news