Former West Virginia interim head coach Josh Eilert has been hired as an assistant coach at Utah, they announced on Thursday.

Eilert, who spent 17 years in Morgantown, was promoted to the interim head coach role following Bob Huggins' resignation last summer.

It was a season full of challenges for Eilert, who amassed a 9-23 record, and then parted ways with Eilert as they began a national search for head coach before landing on Darian DeVries.

Eilert will join head coach Craig Smith at Utah, as the Utes will be entering the Big 12 this upcoming season.

"I would like to thank Coach Smith and the University of Utah administration for this incredible opportunity," Eilert said. "I have an immense amount of respect for Coach Smith for the way in which he runs his program and the success he has had along the way. I am thrilled to remain a member of the Big 12 Conference, a league that I have spent 17 years in. My family and I are eager to join the Salt Lake City community and represent the University of Utah and this storied basketball program! Go Utes!"

Prior to coming to WVU, Eilert played at and then was a graduate assistant at Kansas State.

"We're thrilled to have Josh and his wonderful family join the Utah men's basketball program," Smith said. "Josh is an excellent coach in all facets. He is well rounded in all phases of the game and articulates the game in a clear and concise manner. Josh has an excellent background in player development and will specifically work with the 'bigs' in our program. He also has a vast knowledge of the Big 12, having played and coached in it for nearly two decades; which will be very impactful as we head into that conference this season."