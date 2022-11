Miami (Okla.) Northeastern Oklahoma A&M J.C. cornerback Kendel Dolby has seen his recruitment pick up even more down the stretch run and one of the most recent to jump into the mix is West Virginia.

Dolby, 5-foot-11, 180-pounds, already held offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Washington State, Kansas, Missouri and Houston, among others, but the Mountaineers jumped into the mix after the coaching staff had been building connections over the last month.