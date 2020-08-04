JUCO CB Hadden takes virtual visit to West Virginia football
West Virginia is in the market for a junior college cornerback and hosted Independence C.C. (Kan.) defensive back Kamal Hadden on a virtual visit.
Hadden, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers in mid-July but was able to see what the program had to offer through a virtual presentation by the coaching staff.
