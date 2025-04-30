JUCO DB Gray commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another defensive back with a commitment from Dodge City (Kan.) 2025 safety Kaleb Gray. Gray, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers April 29 and wasted little time in making his college choice by committing to the Big 12 Conference program. Gray took an official visit to Morgantown April 28.

