JUCO DB Gray commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another defensive back with a commitment from Dodge City (Kan.) 2025 safety Kaleb Gray.
Gray, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers April 29 and wasted little time in making his college choice by committing to the Big 12 Conference program.
Gray took an official visit to Morgantown April 28.
The Texas native selected West Virginia over scholarship offers from South Alabama, Ball State, UTEP, Florida International, New Mexico, Utah State, Western Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic, Texas San Antonio and Eastern Michigan, among others.
Gray had 32 tackles and 3 forced fumbles during his redshirt freshman campaign at Dodge City.
Gray becomes the latest roster addition for West Virginia this off-season and is the first defensive back to commit to the Mountaineers from the junior college ranks in the 2025 class.
WVSports.com will have more with Gray in the near future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe