JUCO DB Kaleb Gray excited for next chapter at West Virginia

So the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder, made it official and committed to head coach Rich Rodriguez before leaving campus at the tail end of his official visit.

Dodge City (Kan.) 2025 safety Kaleb Gray knew as soon as he arrived at West Virginia that he had found where he wanted to spend the rest of his college career.

“I just love the atmosphere. When I told Coach Rod I committed, he was astonished. The whole coaching staff was happy and it was a great experience,” he said.

Gray had been talking with safeties coach Gabe Franklin for about two weeks prior to visiting Morgantown and it was during that trip that he received word that the Mountaineers were offering.

That was all he needed in order to pick the Mountaineers.

The Texas native selected West Virginia over scholarship offers from South Alabama, Ball State, UTEP, Florida International, New Mexico, Utah State, Western Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic, Texas San Antonio and Eastern Michigan, among others.

West Virginia is targeting Gray as a versatile defensive back that could play corner, safety or nickel on defense and is coming off a season where he had 32 tackles and 3 forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman for Dodge City.

“They said I have the talent, size and attributes of a true NFL DB,” he said.

Gray has three years remaining and now plans to arrive in Morgantown May 19th to start the next chapter of his career at the college level.

“Let’s go Mountaineers!,” he said.