JUCO DL M'ba back on the West Virginia football radar
Jeffrey M’ba has traveled a unique path to end up where he currently sits.
The highly recruited French defensive lineman enrolled at a prep school in high school but then elected to return to his native country. After some time, M’ba returned to the states and enrolled at Independence C.C. in Kansas last summer.
Now, the recruiting process has started back up in a major way for the 6-foot-6, 311-pounder.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news