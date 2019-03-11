JUCO DL Mays gets 'dream offer' from West Virginia
Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays wasn’t even thinking about his recruitment prior to receiving his first scholarship offer from West Virginia.
And now he doesn’t really have a choice because it’s an offer that carries some significant weight.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news