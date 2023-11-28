West Virginia is one of those after the Mountaineers jumped in with a scholarship offer.

Garden City (Kan.) 2024 linebacker Gyriece Goodman has started to attract the attention of a number of college programs after a strong season on the field.

Goodman, 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, received the scholarship offer after speaking with inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz and while he doesn’t know too much right now about the program is intrigued.

“I was very excited and blessed to receive an offer,” he said. “I know a little about the school and am looking forward to taking an official visit.”

The Mountaineers join programs such as Illinois, Oregon State and a number of others that have jumped into the mix after a season where he paced his team in tackles with 58 to go along with a pair of sacks and two forced fumbles.

West Virginia likes what Goodman can bring at the WILL linebacker position and thinks his skill set is a natural fit for what the Mountaineers want to do at that spot.

“They like my versatility,” he said.

Goodman is still debating on which trips he wants to take although he is planning to indeed make one to Morgantown in order to see everything the program has to offer.

Originally from Wisconsin, Goodman would have three years to play two left in his career and is set to graduate in December in order to enroll at his next school at the midterm.

That means that the next couple weeks will be critical when it comes to sorting out his options.

“I am looking for stability and a place that I like on and off the field. And a place I can get better and be developed and pushed to the next level,” he said.



