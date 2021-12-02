JUCO LB Kpogba commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Kpogba, 6-foot-1, 225-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers over offers from Louisville, Indiana and Memphis and there is an interesting backstory between the two.

West Virginia has added a familiar face to the commitment list with the pledge of Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba to the program.

That’s because the North Carolina native was originally committed to West Virginia out of high school under the previous coaching staff before backing off that pledge and ending up signing with Syracuse. After spending two seasons with the Orange he left the program and enrolled at East Mississippi.

There he collected 84 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception this past year.

Kpogba took an official visit to Morgantown for the Texas game and then committed to the program a few weeks later giving the Mountaineers a versatile linebacker with size and athleticism.

The sophomore should have two years to play three seasons of eligibility remaining at the next level and is expected to enroll at West Virginia at the midterm.

Overall, Kpogba represents the 16th true commitment in the 2022 class and the third at linebacker.

WVSports.com will have more with Kpogba in the near future.