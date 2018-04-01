Ticker
JUCO OL Cooper has offer, interest in WVU

Cooper has an offer from West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. offensive lineman Josh Cooper had the talent to play at the power five level out of high school and was set to sign with Mississippi State.

However, Cooper wasn’t able to meet the academic requirements and had to search for options at the junior college level in order to make it back to there.

