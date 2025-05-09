JUCO RB Cyncir Bowers commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another piece in the backfield with a commitment from Iowa Central C.C. 2025 running back Cyncir Bowers.
Bowers, 5-foot-10, 184-pounds, spent one season at Iowa Western where he carried the ball 155 times for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. That’s an average of 6.6 yards per carry.
The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native also hauled in 24 passes for 363 yards and 2 more touchdowns.
For his efforts, Bowers was named to the first-team ICCAC All-Conference list.
The junior college running back took an official visit to West Virginia May 8-10 and provides another option in a rebuilding backfield for the Mountaineers football team.
Bowers collected scholarship offers from a number of programs including Florida State, Memphis, Western Michigan, Old Dominion, Troy, Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia State, Bethune-Cookman and a number of other programs.
Bowers have at least three years of eligibility remaining in his career.
Bowers is the third running back addition for West Virginia since spring football concluded joining SMU transfer running back Jaylan Knighton and Ferris State transfer running back Kannon Katzer.
WVSports.com will have more with Bowers in the near future.
