JUCO RB Cyncir Bowers commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has added another piece in the backfield with a commitment from Iowa Central C.C. 2025 running back Cyncir Bowers. Bowers, 5-foot-10, 184-pounds, spent one season at Iowa Western where he carried the ball 155 times for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns. That’s an average of 6.6 yards per carry. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native also hauled in 24 passes for 363 yards and 2 more touchdowns.

