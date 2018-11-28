Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna safety Ben Waibogha has some decisions to make and a short time to do it.

As a full qualifier, the junior college prospect is weighing whether he will enroll somewhere at the midterm in January or wait things out in the process and sign in February.

There are advantages to both but with a number of schools sniffing around he is still determining the best plan of action.

One of those schools involved is one that is very familiar to him in West Virginia.