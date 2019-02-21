Ticker
JUCO wing Rachal takes second chance, nets WVU offer

Biloxi Sun Herald
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Managing Editor

Poplarville (Miss.) Pearl River C.C. guard Brandon Rachal felt he needed a new start after the coaching change at LSU so he elected to try it at the junior college level.

That decision is now seemingly paying off for the 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing as he has collected over 15 scholarship offers entering the late period including a recent one from West Virginia.

