El Dorado (Kan.) Butler C.C. wide receiver Darren Wilson has a tight timeline.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, hopes to be enrolled at a major college as soon as possible and is in the process of sorting out his options as he approaches the finish line.

The junior college wide receiver is being courted by West Virginia and Iowa State as a late 2019 addition, while Nebraska also is sniffing around. Wilson just recently took an official visit to check out the Cyclones football program and left highly impressed.