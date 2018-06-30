Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-30 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Julian gets glimpse of WVU after camp stop now waits for what's next

Toyr0jlirykcn4tyto7i
Julian enjoyed his camp stop at West Virginia.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia was almost in the future for linebacker Chris Julian as a high school prospect.

That’s because the Warren, Ohio prospect was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity to play football in Morgantown and was seriously considering the offer before electing to go a different route.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}