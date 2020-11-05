WVSports - Junior college guard Johnson finding his footing at West Virginia

Junior college guard Kedrian Johnson had never been on a basketball team where he wasn’t the best and most athletic player on the roster.

Until now in his first season with West Virginia.

Johnson was a high-scoring guard at the junior college level during his two seasons averaging over 25-points per game. Naturally that type of production lends itself to assume that the Texas native is going to carry that over to West Virginia in his first season with the program. That certainly could happen, but Johnson understands that there is a maturation process that he must go through first.

“They want me to score more because of what I did in junior college, putting up the numbers I did, but I’ve just been taking the time to get comfortable before I just start going back to my junior college self,” the junior guard said.

That isn’t unheard of as the Mountaineers had a pair of junior college guards with high-scoring pedigrees last season that needed time to settle into things.

Taz Sherman, who played against Johnson in the same junior college conference, and Sean McNeil averaged only a combined 10.8 points last season. This was after both entered West Virginia as two of the best scoring guards that the junior college level had to offer.

That’s where the two have been invaluable in helping Johnson through things.

“I heard Taz was the same as me trying to fit in when he first got here and figure everything out,” he said. “But the coaches always tell me just be myself and I’ll fit in as time goes by.”

The biggest lesson? Simply just play his game that was the reason the coaches recruited him in the first place and everything else will fall in line. Johnson has been more comfortable as a ball-handler at first but expects his game to continue to develop as the season approaches.

Ironically, it was his games against Sherman as a freshman at the junior college level that really thrust him on the radar for college coaches.

“Opportunity to show the coaches what I am capable of,” he said.

But it wasn’t just on the offensive end either, as Johnson led the nation in steals as a freshman at Collin College. That made him an ideal fit for what West Virginia wanted as a guard that can put the ball in the basket but is a standout defender on the opposite end.

“I could play both sides of the ball,” he said.

The leap has been a significant one, as Johnson admits that strength and speed are the two biggest differences, but he continues to find his footing one-day at a time.

And Johnson, as well as the coaches, hope that it all comes together quickly so he can make his mark on the West Virginia season at the guard spot.

“Every day teaches me so much,” he said.