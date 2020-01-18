No. 12/13 West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) suffered its second Big 12 loss of the season Saturday afternoon as Kansas State (8-9, 1-4) upset the Mountaineers at home, 84-68, for its first conference win of the season.

The Mountaineers trailed by as much as 24 points and trimmed their deficit down to six during the second half, but a strong finish from Kansas State helped the Wildcats prevail and snap West Virginia’s three-game win streak.

Xavier Sneed got Kansas State on the board first with back-to-back baskets to give the Wildcats an early 4-0 lead. West Virginia then responded with a 7-0 run to take a three-point lead at the 16:36 mark.

With the Mountaineers leading by a score of 11-8, Cartier Diarra and DaJuan Gordon each made a three-pointer which helped the Wildcats regain the lead at 14-11. This started an 11-2 run for the Wildcats as West Virginia struggled offensively, missing seven straight shots at one point.

The Kansas State run gave the Wildcats a 19-13 advantage with 9:04 remaining until halftime.

A layup from Oscar Tshiebwe would cut the Kansas State lead down to four points. The two teams would then trade baskets over the next couple of minutes and the Wildcats had a five-point lead at 26-21 after a layup from West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien.

The Wildcats then took control and ended the half on a 16-4 run to take a commanding 42-25 lead over the Mountaineers at halftime.