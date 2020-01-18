Kansas State takes down No. 12 West Virginia basketball, 84-68
No. 12/13 West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) suffered its second Big 12 loss of the season Saturday afternoon as Kansas State (8-9, 1-4) upset the Mountaineers at home, 84-68, for its first conference win of the season.
The Mountaineers trailed by as much as 24 points and trimmed their deficit down to six during the second half, but a strong finish from Kansas State helped the Wildcats prevail and snap West Virginia’s three-game win streak.
Xavier Sneed got Kansas State on the board first with back-to-back baskets to give the Wildcats an early 4-0 lead. West Virginia then responded with a 7-0 run to take a three-point lead at the 16:36 mark.
With the Mountaineers leading by a score of 11-8, Cartier Diarra and DaJuan Gordon each made a three-pointer which helped the Wildcats regain the lead at 14-11. This started an 11-2 run for the Wildcats as West Virginia struggled offensively, missing seven straight shots at one point.
The Kansas State run gave the Wildcats a 19-13 advantage with 9:04 remaining until halftime.
A layup from Oscar Tshiebwe would cut the Kansas State lead down to four points. The two teams would then trade baskets over the next couple of minutes and the Wildcats had a five-point lead at 26-21 after a layup from West Virginia’s Gabe Osabuohien.
The Wildcats then took control and ended the half on a 16-4 run to take a commanding 42-25 lead over the Mountaineers at halftime.
Halftime Stats:
Kansas State continued to dominate West Virginia during the early minutes of the first half and led by a score of 48-27 at the 15:44 mark.
Back-to-back baskets from the Mountaineers cut the Kansas State lead down to 19 points at 57-38 with 11:23 left to play. This started a 15-0 run for the Mountaineers which trimmed the Wildcats’ lead down to eight points at 57-49.
Diarra made a three-pointer to end the West Virginia run and put Kansas State back up by double-digits.
However, the Mountaineers would respond again as Emmitt Matthews made a pair of free throws which was then followed by a Brandon Knapper three-pointer that cut the Kansas State lead down to six points at 60-54 with less than eight minutes to go.
But Kansas State would hit four straight free throws and Diarra would sink another three to put the Wildcats up by 13 points.
From there, the Mountaineers were unable to put together another rally and suffered its third loss of the season.
West Virginia will be back in Morgantown Monday to battle the Texas Longhorns at 7 p.m. ET.
Final Stats:
