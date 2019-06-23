It was a special moment for the kicker because he had dreamt of playing for West Virginia.

King, 5-foot-11, 155-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers as a preferred walk-on following time back on campus for the annual 7-on-7 tournament just a week after earning the opportunity from the coaches.

Cumberland (Md.) Fort Hill kicker Danny King had thought about the possibility of playing at West Virginia for some time but now he will have that chance after accepting an opportunity at the school.

“Talking to the coaches I felt how close everybody was as a family. Every single time I felt the bond between the players and the coaches and that stood out to me,” he said.



When he announced his commitment it took a few minutes for things to even set in because he had been hoping for this outcome for so long and now it was finally here.

The Maryland native has followed the program since his older brother attended school at West Virginia and has been active visiting this year making at least five trips to campus for spring practices, junior days and summer camps. He realized on those visits that he had found where he wanted to spend his college career but wanted to first get the approval of his parents.

“They said they fully supported me 100-percent and I love it there because the whole state is behind you,” he said. “They felt the bond too.”

King can either kick or punt at the next level but is likely going to begin his career at West Virginia focused primarily on the kicking element. The athletic kicker played quarterback, safety and wide receiver for his team during the 7-on-7 and that was part of the attraction from the Mountaineers.

King doesn’t plan any additional visits when it comes to his recruitment and is excited to spend his college career at West Virginia when he enrolls next summer.

“You work so hard for something and then it pays off,” he said.