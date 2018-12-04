Redshirt freshman Brandon Knapper knew that it wasn’t going to be handed to him.

That’s just not the way that college basketball works for newcomers at the point guard spot. So he was prepared for a learning curve as he adjusted to what was required to be successful at this level.

There have certainly been some ups and some downs to date, but the Charleston native put together one of his best games of the season against Youngstown State making the most of his 14 minutes on the floor by scoring 10 points and dishing out a pair of assists with only one turnover.

It didn’t start that way though.