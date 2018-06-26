One year can make all the difference in the world and that’s the case for rising senior defensive lineman, Ezekiel Rose.

With one year at West Virginia under his belt, Rose now prepares for his final season of college football after racking up 24 tackles and a team-leading five sacks last season as a junior, his first season with the Mountaineers since coming to Morgantown from East Mississippi Community College in Scooba.

“It hasn’t been hard, but it wasn’t the easiest,” Rose said regarding the offseason and this summer. “A lot of work, a lot of competition and I guess really been helping with bringing that competition out. It brings out another side to a person.”

Having months of preparation turned out to benefit Rose heading into his first season in the gold and blue as he enrolled early in time for the spring semester during January 2017.

“That really helped me out coming out in the winter time, then after the winter, doing all the spring stuff,” he said. “The summer workouts were really a pain, but they really helped me out a lot.”

Other than experience, what else has been the difference for Rose entering his final season?

Rose’s first year in the program last season has given him valuable knowledge of what is expected of himself and the rest of the team, which has allowed him to better himself as a player by focusing on small details relating to his performances both on and off the field.

“Knowledge of what’s going on, knowledge of who I’m dealing with and what I’m around because that really helped me to enable myself to do the things in the weight room and even in the classroom, in the meeting rooms like paying more attention to the small things,” Rose said.

His prior experience playing JUCO would also give him an early feel for what playing at the FBS level would entail.

“We were a real fast paced offense and defense,” Rose said regarding his time at East Mississippi Community College. “It was just a build off of what I was already doing.”

As Rose enters his final college season, he’s confident that West Virginia won’t be his last stop as far as playing football goes.

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 275 pounds, Rose contains a lot of athleticism as a defensive lineman and has set out a goal to get both stronger and faster this summer so that he can eventually achieve a bigger goal: earn an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and play in the NFL.

“I want to get faster and I want to get stronger. I plan on going to the combine, so if I go to the combine, I’m trying to have the best 40 time there for sure,” Rose said. “I need to feel my body out some more. I want to be more in shape than I am right now.”

Rose paid close attention to some of the drills the defensive linemen participated in during this year’s combine at Lucas Oil Stadium and received helpful advice from West Virginia Assistant Athletic Director for Strength and Conditioning, Mike Joseph, on what drills he could do to better himself for those specific drills performed at the annual combine.

“My goal is first round,” Rose said. “I have a good year this year, I can see myself going second round, late second, early third, something like that.”

Rose’s quest to raising his NFL Draft stock as well as achieving his ultimate goal of playing in the league will be in full swing come the start of this upcoming season as the Mountaineers set out to meet their high expectations.

The defensive line, which suffered growing pains last season, lost two key players in Adam Shuler and Lamonte McDougle who both transferred, but gained two key transfers in USC’s Kenny Bigelow and Clemson’s Jabril Robinson.

Both Bigelow and Robinson join Rose for one last college football season themselves and will assist with the leadership of a primarily young defensive line unit that looks to change its course from last season and become a force to be reckoned with.

“I really enjoy working out with those guys.They bring really positive energy,” Rose said of Bigelow and Robinson. “We most definitely will be one of the most dominant d-lines. We have to be.”