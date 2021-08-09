Latest with West Virginia defensive line targets in the 2022 class
West Virginia has two defensive line commitments in the 2022 class, but perhaps no position remains as wide open when it comes to filling the remaining spots.
WVSports.com takes a look at some candidates that could fill the remaining vacancies in the Mountaineers 2022 class and the latest with each.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news