LB Austin-Cave collects WVU offer, planning Morgantown trip
Camden (N.J.) inside linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave picked up one of his most recent scholarship offers from West Virginia and is already planning to visit campus.
Austin-Cave, 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, already held offers from Baylor, Syracuse, Rutgers and a number of others and while he is taking his time in sorting out his options the offer from the Mountaineers has his attention in the early stages of his recruitment.
