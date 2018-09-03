SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen delivered some bad news Monday on his weekly Big 12 Teleconference when he announced that redshirt sophomore linebacker Charlie Benton would miss the remainder of the season.

Benton, a redshirt sophomore, was the starting SAM linebacker for West Virginia against Tennessee but went down with a knee injury leaving the game after recording a pair of tackles.

The Alabama native had to be helped off the field at the time and now Holgorsen has confirmed that he will need to undergo season ending surgery.

"Had a good spring as getting better and better but he's going to have to have surgery and will be lost for the year," Holgorsen said.

Benton enrolled at West Virginia in the spring and the former safety had adjusted well into the Mountaineers defense. He had been filling in for starting linebacker Quondarius Qualls, who also injured his knee earlier in the spring but is expected back at some point this season.

Another linebacker, redshirt sophomore Brendan Ferns also injured a knee in the spring but is expected to return later in the season as well.

After Benton left the game, redshirt junior Shea Campbell filled in at the position and recorded two tackles. The Mountaineers also used their 4-2-5 look with the lack of depth at linebacker.

West Virginia will host Youngstown State Saturday at 6 p.m.