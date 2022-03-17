LB Kpogba making presence felt at West Virginia
It didn’t take long for linebacker Lee Kpogba to make his presence known.
The North Carolina native has an interesting story considering he was once committed to West Virginia under the previous coaching staff prior to the two going their separate ways. He would eventually land at Syracuse where he spent two seasons with the program recording 44 tackles in 22 career contests.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news