LB Lathan commits to West Virginia football

West Virginia has added a major piece to the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan. Lathan, 6-foot-1, 207-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers that also included Florida, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and more. The Rivals.com three-star prospect developed into a priority prospect for West Virginia and took an official visit to see what Morgantown had to offer June 11-13 after taking an official to Pittsburgh the weekend before.

A highly athletic linebacker, Lathan fits the mold of what the Mountaineers want at the position and fills a priority need for the program moving forward. Tight ends coach Travis Trickett served as the lead recruiter for Lathan and developed a close connection with him that was significant as the process continued to develop. He had other visits scheduled initially to LSU and Indiana but saw enough during his trip to Morgantown to cancel those plans. Lathan also competed in The Opening event which is a premier showcase for talented players. Lathan is the second linebacker commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class behind Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins and is the 17th overall pledge for the program as the coaches continue to add talented players to the collective group. WVSports.com will have more with Lathan in the near future.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgc3RlcCBjbG9zZXIsIGJ1dCB0aGUgbWFyYXRob24gIGNvbnRp bnVlcyDwn4+B8J+Zj/Cfj78gPGJyPlRBS0VNRUhPTUUhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9XeWpCUW1ud0ZaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV3lqQlFt bndGWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUcmF2aW91cyBMYXRoYW4gwrIgKEB0cmV5 bGF0aGFuNSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90cmV5bGF0 aGFuNS9zdGF0dXMvMTQyNDA4MzU3NzUyNDk2NTM3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK