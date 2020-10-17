WVSports - LB Loe making his mark in other areas for West Virginia football

Every player has a role and redshirt junior linebacker Exree Loe certainly embraces his.

Loe has proven to be a valuable depth piece on the defensive side of the ball at WILL linebacker seeing 74 snaps through the first three games and grading out as one of the top 12 players according to PFF. He was perched inside the top ten last year over the course of his 310 snaps.

So there’s a pathway for Loe to impact the game, even as a reserve on the defensive side. But it’s his role on special teams where he has garnered the most attention.

Loe was given Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts against Baylor after recording three tackles and serving as a critical piece to the coverage units on kickoff and punt. Almost poetically, he was named a special teams captain prior to the game by his teammates.

“Proud of him, really solid player on defense but this is his third year now where he’s been an excellent special teams player,” head coach Neal Brown said.

Loe played 189 and 159 snaps on special teams over the past two season and has already logged 48 in three games for the Mountaineers this fall. He has made an impact here because Loe is equipped with speed in coverage and has the innate ability to avoid blockers and get to the returners.

That speed comes from the fact that Loe was a receiver and cornerback in high school but has transitioned to linebacker at the college level.

“He’s consistently with our GPS numbers one of the fastest guys at the second and third levels,” Brown said. “Really runs well.”

But it isn’t just his athleticism because Loe understands ball leverage and is able to stay on his feet which allows him to get to those on returns. It’s a role he’s embraced and one that has allowed him to make an impact for this West Virginia team despite a crowded linebacker room.

Loe understands his role and while it might go unnoticed to some, it doesn’t to those that matter.

“All of those things lead to him being very good special teams player,” he said.