WVSports - LB Thomas settling in at MIKE for West Virginia

If you happen to be watching the linebacker group in spring practice, one player in particular just physically stands out in terms of his size at the position.

Freshman James Thomas stands 6-foot-2, 228-pounds, and came to Morgantown as an accomplished high school athlete last season. The Georgia native played everywhere from linebacker to cornerback to even quarterback during his time at Mitchell County.

Now, after a season on campus, Thomas is being counted on for a large role in his second season with the program although how large that could be has yet to be determined. The Mountaineers have slotted him as a MIKE linebacker because that’s where they believe he will develop the most.

“We feel that’s going to maximize his ability,” head coach Neal Brown said.

West Virginia has a hole to fill at that position after the departure of Tony Fields and while Lance Dixon will join the team in the summer and the coaches are continuing to recruit the position, this spring is a good chance for Thomas to get some valuable reps.

It’s unquestioned that Thomas is going to be needed to contribute not only on special teams but at linebacker, but in order to do that he has to grow in areas outside his physical size.

Looking the part is one thing, but filling it is quite another.

While Thomas is obviously a good athlete and runs well, while also displaying good contact courage he is still in the process of understanding what he needs to do in other areas.

“We’ve just got to get him where he lines up consistently and he’s more disciplined with his eyes. He plays lower, he’s able to defeat blocks,” Brown said.

Part of that has been working with inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz in order to refine his game. There are high expectations for what he brings to the table and that has been on display at times in practice with some big hits where he has showcased his athleticism.

But there has been the opposite side the coin too, which isn’t to be unexpected considering his youth. Still, he’s not quite where he wants to be yet but if that part of the game catches up with his physical makeup it could be quite the impressive combination.

“He had some positives today but also a lot of teaching moments where he has to learn to play at this level. He’s not where he needs to be just yet, but I think he has a lot of potential,” Brown said.