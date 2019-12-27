When West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown broke down the program’s early period signees for the 2020 recruiting class during his press conference Wednesday, there seemed to be a common theme when describing some of the players’ backgrounds.

“Winning program down in Bluefield,” Brown said when talking about in-state defensive end signee Sean Martin.



“He’s a winner,” Brown said of junior college defensive back signee Jackie Matthews.



Out of West Virginia’s 18 signees for the 2020 recruiting class, six either won or played in a state title game at their respective high schools.



Those players are Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic tight end Charles Finley, Fairmont offensive lineman Zach Frazier, St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet pass rusher Lanell Carr, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith, Martin and Matthews, who won both a state title at Pinson Valley High School in Alabama and a JUCO national title at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.



“I think everybody tries to get winners,” Brown said. “I think in kind of where we’re at as a program, I think it’s really important.”



The benefit that comes with gaining commitments and signatures from high school prospects that come from high level programs is their expectation of winning.



Since these types of players know what it takes both on and off the field to have success and win championships, there’s less of a shock factor when those players transition to the college level, according to Brown. It helps out the locker room as well.



“These are programs that consistently win and compete for state championships and so the guys that come through that, they understand what goes into it,” Brown said.



“They have an expectation. Their expectation is they’re going to work and there’s a process you go through and they understand that to be successful on the field, is you gotta be great in the weight room, you gotta be great on the practice field.”



The same can be said when it comes to recruiting the quarterback position and that’s the case for Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene, who was the program’s second commitment in the 2020 class.



Despite his team being decimated by injuries and struggling up front, Greene remained with the program and not only persisted, but continued to produce on the field. Greene finished his senior season with 1,155 passing yards, 930 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns (15 rushing, 7 passing).



His competitiveness and work ethic are what have stood out to Brown, who’s watched three years worth of high school football of Greene dating back to his time at Troy.