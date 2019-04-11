West Virginia is in a waiting game in its quarterback race.

Call it what you will. The proverbial light bulb coming on, the sudden cerebral clicking. Whoever cracks the offensive code first will have an advantage heading into summer conditioning and the fall camp to come.

The odds on favorite, of course, is Oklahoma transfer Austin Kendall. Early reviews are positive, but there are footwork issues within the structure of the running and passing game that remain. Kendall has the pedigree, and has shown it in practices with zip and solid ball location. The physical talent, it's hoped, blends with a solid understanding over the final week of spring drills to springboard the four-star pro style recruit into the off-season.