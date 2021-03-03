WVSports - Little things matter moving forward for West Virginia basketball

Beating good basketball teams, especially ones as experienced as Baylor isn’t easy. It’s made even more difficult when you fail to do the little things over the course of a game.

A travel on an in-bounds play, a defensive breakdown, not getting to loose balls and unforced turnovers all add up and that certainly was the case for West Virginia falling 94-89 to the Bears. A game that was certainly there for the taking, but now the Mountaineers must pick up the pieces and regroup.

The Mountaineers certainly made enough offensive plays to win the game shooting 46-percent from the field and going 28-32 from the foul line, but the Bears made more winning plays down the stretch run of the game. Ultimately, that made the difference in the battle of two top six clubs.

“We didn’t do the little stuff. Not talking on certain plays and not executing on offense great at the end,” sophomore Deuce McBride said. “At the end of the day, they just did more of the little stuff.”

That meant allowing penetration, missed rotations, botched possessions and other things that will pile up by the end of the game that make toppling a team as talented as Baylor incredibly difficult.

“We’re playing against some of the top teams in the nation. Every possession matters defense and offense. If you give a great team another possession and another possession, it’s going to add up and they’re going to take advantage of it at some point,” McBride said.

Now, Baylor deserves credit for making the plays but West Virginia also didn’t help itself in the grand scheme of things with some miscues in critical junctions of the game.

Even that free throw total is marred by the fact that two of the misses came in critical points of the game. One of those was McBride misfiring and unable to extend the lead to three-points late in regulation.

Of course, Baylor would convert on a layup to send things to overtime where Mountaineers would ultimately fall on the back of a 6-0 run by the Bears.

One of those other miscues loomed large at the end when senior guard Taz Sherman traveled on an in-bounds play with one second remaining in the first half and Baylor got the ball back and hit a three to close things out.

It was the only basket for the Bears over the final 5:56 of the first half and proved to be critical at the end when West Virginia was attempting to close out the game.

But that was only one of the examples.

The Mountaineers struggled to secure loose balls and 50-50 opportunities, while seemingly every time they’d generate a stop they’d manage to turn the ball over often unforced. West Virginia struggled to contain Baylor’s ability to straight line drive at the rim, while they also had issues with the ball pressure on the opposite end of the floor.

Late in the game, it was apparent to head coach Bob Huggins that Baylor was playing the role of the experienced club that had been through those moments before.

“That’s a really, really good basketball team and I think we’re a good basketball team. We didn’t do what we had to do. We’re a very young basketball team,” Huggins said. “You’re talking about a bunch of guys that are fourth-year juniors and fifth-year seniors and Scott (Drew) has done a great job putting those guys together. And they’re deep.”

West Virginia led by as many as seven in the second half, but couldn’t close things out as Baylor did what veteran teams have a way of doing. After forcing overtime, the Bears took control on their way to the program's first Big 12 title.

“We kind of lost our momentum, we lost our energy. We made enough plays there was just stuff that maybe didn’t show up on the stat sheet,” junior guard Sean McNeil said. “Deflected balls that go out of bounds, I gave up a couple rebounds. Stuff like that cost us.”

It was a golden opportunity that slipped away from West Virginia, but a valuable lesson as well. Now, West Virginia will have to pick themselves up and attempt to close out the next two games to put themselves in position for a possible rematch with Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament.

But if the Mountaineers want to fare better, it will come down to the little things.