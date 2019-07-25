Today marks the final one-day camp of the summer at West Virginia with a number of talented prospects set to make it to campus for the event.

At least two of the 2020 commitments are set to be on campus are Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Green and St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr, while a host of other targets are set to work out during the event.

Among those participating are Greenville (S.C.) athlete Jalen Tate, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes safety Buddy Mack and Ocala (Fla.) West Port linebacker Quitman Kincaid all of which already hold an offer from West Virginia but could elevate themselves with a strong performance in front of the coaches.

West Virginia also is set to host several unofficial visitors over the next several days as the summer dead period has now ended and colleges have a week to bring players to campus. From July 25-31, colleges are able to host players for official or unofficial visits before another dead period takes effect Aug. 1 until the end of the month.

A dead period essentially means that prospects can’t have any face-to-face contact with coaches or visit campuses, although they can still communicate.

WVSports.com will be on site to cover the final remaining one-day camp of the summer and you can follow along with updates as well as who else made it by clicking this link.