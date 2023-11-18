The biggest change in terms of officiating this season will come with block/charge calls.

Coordinator of Officials Curtis Shaw discussed the changes which will be quite a departure from the old way that the call was officiated.

How big of a change? Well after reviewing 100 charge calls last season, 96 of them would now be blocks under the new rules.

“The default call is a block,” Shaw said.

Under the new rule, a defender must be in position at the time an offensive player plants a foot or attempts to go airborne in order to draw a charge. If the defender arrives after the offensive player plants a foot to launch toward the hoop, officials are being instructed to call a block upon contact.

A secondary defender also would have to be outside the restricted area arc in order to legally draw a charge regardless of if they’re in position before the offensive player goes airborne. It’s about a three-tenths to four-tenths seconds difference and makes things difficult to draw a charge for the defense.

The defense must be there standing to draw the charge and not sliding or getting set up.

“That’s a drastic time frame. Almost can’t get there to draw a secondary charge as I talk to coaches on plays down the funnel,” Shaw said. “Plays coming from the side or the front almost can’t get there.”

On a baseline drive because of the distance from where the secondary defender comes and the angle the offense is coming the defender can get set in those situations.

Officials are also telling coaches that if defensive players go to the floor with contact, in almost all circumstances it will be called a block.

So, the way to guard is for the defensive player needs to stay walled up and keep his body between the player and the basket and stay physical.

“You have to go vertical on the shooter,” Shaw said.

If the defense isn’t there legally with their foot in front of the offensive player by beating them to the spot, nothing else will matter when it comes to calling charges. Now, shoving off, extension or dipping shoulders will still be called charges but on drives the player must be legal.

“It’s going to drastically change the game and it’s going to take a little while for the players to get used to it. But don’t fall down, that’s the main key,” Shaw said.

The changes were also put in place to limit risk of injury on those contact situations but in the end the Rules Committee wanted to force players to stay on their feet and guard physically legally.

Shaw also added that the only flop calls that will be made in the Big 12 is when a jump shooter shoots and flies to the floor with nobody around them but won’t be called upon contact in the post or on drives.

However, West Virginia head coach Josh Eilert is optimistic it will lax as the season progresses forward.

"Early in these games, they will side on the fact most everything is a block but they’ll really start to look at some of these primary defenders," he said.