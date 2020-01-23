West Virginia has already signed four offensive lineman in the 2020 class but there are still needs on the roster to address up front.

WVSports.com takes a look at some of the transfers available out there and who the Mountaineers could take a look at as an immediate upgrade.

Now, that above total does not currently include junior college offensive lineman Jacob Gamble, who is currently getting his academics in order to sign with the Mountaineers in February with two years of eligibility remaining.

But what else is out there?