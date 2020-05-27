News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 08:21:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking at the 2021 prospects in West Virginia

West Virginia football has secured a major in-state commitment in Milum.
West Virginia football has secured a major in-state commitment in Milum.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

The class of 2021 could be a special one in the state of West Virginia.

While they won't sign until either December this year or February next year, the in-state group already boasts three players with power five scholarship offers and others to watch.

WVSports.com takes a look at which prospects to keep an eye on in the 2021 class and where West Virginia currently sits with each.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}